ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday approved the Appellate Tribunal for disposing of appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers for the forthcoming elections.

Presidential spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the Appellate Tribunal has been appointed on the advice of caretaker Prime Minister.

The appeals, if any against rejection or acceptance of the nomination papers will be filed by April 9th, 2013.

The appeals would be disposed of by the Tribunals by April 16th, 2013.

Justice Mian Fasih-ul-Mulk, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel and Justice Mrs Irshad Qaiser of Peshawar High Court would hear the appeals of NA-1 to NA-47 Tribal Area-XII, PK-1 Peshawar-I to PK-99 Malakand Protected Area-II, reserved seats for women in the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and reserved seats for non-Muslims in the Provincial Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Likewise, Justice Rauf Ahmed Sheikh and Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh of Lahore High Court have been assigned to hear the appeals of NA-48 Islamabad-I and NA-49 Islamabad-II (Federal Capital), NA-50 Rawalpindi-I to NA-74 Bahkkar-II, PP-1 Rawalpindi-I to PP-50 Bhakkar-IV, Reserved seats for non-Muslims in the National Assembly.

Similarly, Justice Ijaz Ahmed and Justice Muhammad Ameer would hear appeals of NA-75 Faisalabad-I to NA-94 Toba Tek Singh-III and NA-171 D.G. Khan-I to NA-182 Layyah-II, PP-51 Faisalabad-I to PP-90 T.T. Singh-VII and PP-240 D.G. Khan-I to PP-266 Layyah-V.

Justice Nasir Saeed Sheikh and Justice Shahid Waheed would dispose of the appeals of NA-95 Gujranwala-I to NA-117 Narowal-III, NA-143 Okara-I to NA-147 Okara-V and NA-160 Sahiwal-I to NA-166 Pakpattan-III, PP-91 Gujranwala-I to PP-136 Narowal-V, PP-185 Okara-I to PP 193 Okara-IX and PP-220 Sahiwal-I to PP-231 Pakpattan-V.

Similarly, Justice Sheikh Imtiaz Ahmad and Justice Shahid Waheed would hear appeals of NA-118 Lahore-I to NA-142 Kasur-V , PP-137 Lahore-I to PP-184 Kasur-X, Reserved seats for Women in the National Assembly from Punjab province, Reserved seats for non-Muslims and Women in the Provincial Assembly of Punjab.

Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Ibad-ur-Rerhman Lodhi of LHC have been assigned to dispose of appeals of NA-148 Multan-I to NA-159 Khanewal-IV, NA-167 Vehari-I to NA-170 Vehari-IV and NA-183 Bahawalpur-I to NA-197 R. Y. Khan-VI, PP-194 Multan-I to PP-219 Khanewal-VII, PP-232 Vehari-I to PP-239 Vehari-III and PP-267 Bahawalpur-I to PP-297 R. Y. Khan-XIII.

Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Justice Riazat Ali Sahar of Sindh High Court will hear appeals of NA-198 Sukkur-I to NA-212 Naushero Feroze-II, NA-215 Khairpur-I to NA-217 Khairpur-II, PS-1 Sukkur-I to PS-23 Naushero Feroze-V, PS-29-29 Khairpur-I to PS-42 Kamber Shahdadkot-III (Old Larkana-VIII) and Reserved seats for Non-Muslims in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

Justice Faisal, Justice Ghulam Sarwar, Justice Munib Akhtar of SHC will dispose of appeals relating to NA-213 Shaheed Benazir Abad-I (Old Nawabshah-I) and NA-214 Shaheed Benazirabad-II (Old Nawabshah-II), NA-218 Matiari-cum-Hyderabad (Old Hyderabad-I) to NA-258 Malir-cum-Karachi West, PS-24 Shaheed Benazir Abad to PS-28, PS-43 to PS-130 and reserved seats for Women in the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly from Sindh province.

Likewise, Justice Naeem Akhtat Afghan, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar and Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai of Balochistan High Court will hear appeals relating to NA-259.