JOHANNESBURG - Nelson Mandela was “in good spirits” and making steady progress on Friday as he spent a second day in hospital for a lung infection, in the latest health scare for the revered peace icon, South Africa’s presidency said. Prayers and messages of concern for the ailing 94-year-old, one of the towering figures of modern history, have poured in from across the globe since he was admitted to hospital late Wednesday. “Mandela is in good spirits and enjoyed a full breakfast this morning,” President Jacob Zuma’s office said in a statement. “The doctors report that he is making steady progress. He remains under treatment and observation in hospital.”