An eyewitness identified prime suspect Shahrukh Jatoi and Siraj Talpur as the alleged killers in the Shahzeb Khan murder case during the hearing on Saturday.

The eyewitness, a friend of Shahzeb Khan, was present the night of the incident and identified all four suspects in the court, reported a private TV channel.

According to the eyewitness an argument took place between Shahzeb Khan and Shahrukh Jatoi after which the alleged killers followed Shahzeb Khan and fired at his car.

After the firing took place, the servant Ghulam Mustafa got off the car and claimed that Shahzeb was not dead yet and that they should fire more.

The eyewitness went on to say that Shahrukh Jatio and Siraj Talpur then got off the car and fired at Shahzeb a few more times, causing his death.

According to the channel, attempts were made to stall the case, however the court remained adamant on hearing the eye witnesses present.

Shahrukh Jatoi’s father, Sikander Jatoi was also present at the hearing.

There were reports of the case falling to pieces as witnesses retracted their statements earlier however today’s identification has strengthened the case.

More eyewitnesses are due to be heard as the case is underway.

Shahzeb, the 20-year-old son of a police officer, was shot dead in his car on December 25, 2012, in the upscale Defence neighbourhood of Karachi. Shahrukh Jatoi, his friends Siraj Talpur, Sajjad Talpur and their house worker Ghulam Mustafa Lashari are being tried for murder.