QUETTA - A man committed suicide after killing his wife, aunt and a girl in Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan on Wednesday, said the Levies officials.

The dreadful incident took place in the premises of Katur, when Gulzar Ahmed gunned down his wife, aunt and a girl in cold blood at his uncle’s house while four more including two children were wounded in firing. After exterminating his family members, said the Levies official, he committed suicide. The four injured included two children Noor Jehan and Ghulam Hussain while Deyani and Ghulam Muhammad also sustained wounds. Fear and panic gripped the area after the incident.

Lawmen and Levies officials reached the crime spot and shifted the bodies and wounded to hospital for treatment and medico-legal formalities. The bodies were handed over to the heirs while the injured were provided treatment. The incident is said to be a result of family dispute.