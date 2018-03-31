Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - More than 1,000 policemen will be deployed across Bahawalnagar district to ensure foolproof security on Easter.

According to official sources, the policemen will be flanked by Eagle Squad and Elite Force personnel. The Easter will be celebrated at 14 churches of Bahawalnagar district. All the adjoining paths will be blocked by installing barbed wires and placing barriers. People visiting the churches will be frisked thoroughly and will have a single entry point available to enter. Bahawalnagar District Police Officer Attaur Rehman said that the protection of lives and belongings of the minorities was the first and foremost priority of the police.

EDU IMPORTANCE HIGHLIGHTED

Bahawalnagar Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Iqbal Bazdar said that education was a key to success. He added that no society could make progress without education.

He expressed these remarks during an address to the annual prize-distribution ceremony of DPS School on Thursday.

Other speakers including Deputy Director (information) Tariq Ismail and DPS School Principal Zafar Abbas Zaidi said that education was a matter of life and death for a nation. “The nations who do not give importance to the education of their children cannot achieve a respectable place in the world,” they pointed out. In the end, position-holder students were awarded shields.