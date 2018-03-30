Share:

Islamabad - The academic activities in the Quaid-i-Azam University were restored on Thursday under the clouds of uncertainty as the rival sides are still not sure regarding the resolution of crisis in the given ten-day time.

Academic and administrative activities were restored in the QAU after 52 days when the Federal Education Ministry formed a 10-member committee to probe the allegations levelled by the university administration and Academic Staff Association(ASA) against each other.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, while taking notice of nearly two months suspension of academic activities in the university, held negotiations with the ASA and university administration to resolve the crisis being faced by the university.

An official told The Nation that the university pro-chancellor and Federal Education Minister Baligh-ur-Rehman held several rounds of talks with the ASA and the university administration late night Wednesday.

In the meeting, the official said, Senior Dean Dr. Waqar Ali Shah was given acting charge of Vice Chancellor of the University for ten days and a 13-member committee - five members each from the administration side and five from ASA side - was also formed to probe the allegations of both sides.

The committee will be headed by Joint Education Advisor Prof. Dr Rafiq Tahir, a representative of Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Law Division. The official said that the committee would finalise report in ten days and would be presented before the federal minister.

He said that both sides also vowed to keep the proceedings of the meeting confidential and would not share it with the media. The official said that both camps were still uncertain as how the committee would resolve the dispute in such a short time period.

He said that VC Prof. Dr. Javed Asharf will again resume his charge after ten days if the committee did not find any truth in the allegations levelled against him.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Javed Ashraf, while talking to The Nation, said that both sides agreed not to share information of the committee proceedings with the press. However, the VC said that rumours were circulating regarding sending him on forced leave. “I myself had requested ten days leave from the government and will resume my office on completion of the leave,” he added.

Earlier, students and concerned faculty members during a protest demanded the university chancellor and pro-chancellor to help resume academic activities in the institution.

Meanwhile, the official statement released by the Ministry of Federal Education said that the university would be opened and all academic activities would be restored. It said that a committee would be formed to resolve the problems being faced by the university.