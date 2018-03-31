Share:

SHIKARPUR - Controller General of Accounts, Pakistan Shagufta Khanum visited the district accounts office of Shikarpur on Thursday. During the visit, she along with her team was briefed by Faiq Mateen, the district accounts officer, and Burhan Hyder Lodhi, additional accounts officer Shikarpur.

She appreciated the services rendered by officers and officials of accounts office Shikarpur. Admin Director General Umar Zafar Shaikh, Accountant Farukh Ahmed Hamidi, Noor Muhammad Loond, Additional Accounts Officer Sajjad Ahmed Shaikh, Assistant Accounts Officer Mazhar Ali and others were also present on the occasion.