GUJRANWALA - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has approved the registration of FIRs against two government officers involved in fraud and bribery.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that Assistant Director Land Record Pasrur Mohsin Iqbal Cheema registered a mutation of land fraudulently. On the application of citizen Sharafat Ali, deputy director investigation held an inquiry and allegation levelled against the accused got proved.

Likewise, official of land record Sadar Gujranwala Imtiaz Meo received bribe of Rs600,000 from Abdul Hameed for appointment at land record centre. Now in the light of inquiry reports the anti-corruption authorities have approved the FIRs against said officers.

BUILDING SEALED: Excise and Taxation teams sealed 25 buildings for not paying the dues of property tax. Excise and taxation officer Rana Zulifqar Ahmed said that during recent campaign against defaulters excise teams not only sealed 25 commercial properties but also issued warning notices to 45 owners for early submission of their dues. He said excise officers have also recommended the concerned police stations for legal action against three owners for not cooperating with the excise teams. He said crack down against defaulters would be carried on in the next days and recovery of government dues would also be ensured at all cost.

ACCIDENT Five schoolchildren received injuries in result of a road accident here at Thatha Gulab Singh. It was reported that school van was carrying the students back to home when it got overturned due to over speed resultantly five children received injuries while Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Hospital Kamoki.

On the other side, the FIA carried out crackdown on human trafficking and in result of different raids in Hafizabad, Sialkot, Gujrat and Narowal districts, arrested six agents.

Deputy Director Mufakhr Adeel said that accused Imran Ali, Ansar Mahmood, Muzammal Hussain, Imran, Amir and Hafiz Usman were involved in sending people UAE and European countries illegally and wanted in various cases.