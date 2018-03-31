Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The Azad Jammu & Kashmir Election Commission announced that the AJK citizens having 18 years of age till 31st of March 2018 will be eligible to cast their vote in the forthcoming local bodies elections.

Secretary Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Ayaz Bashir addressing a news conference said that eligible persons can get themselves registered with the Election Commission as voters till 30th of April this year.

"This date is supplementary and expected to be extended further if required," he added. "After the AJK general elections held in 2016, the period of two years has passed since then and many youngsters grown to the age of 18 years and resultantly stand eligible to exercise their right of franchise in the elections," the Secretary EC said.

He added that their names are still required to be added in the voter lists as registered voters. Ayaz Bashir also stated that a qualifying date is mandatory for the preparation/updating of the voter lists.

He said, "it is mandatory according to Azad Jammu and Kashmir Electoral Rules Ordinance 1970 (section 10) that a voter must be AJK national and must be above 18 years of age."

He also stated that eligible persons can cast their vote only in their parent electoral constituency of the place of their permanent residential address mentioned in their computerised National Identity card (CNIC).

He also mentioned that if a person found registered as a voter in more than one wards, he would be awarded one month imprisonment along with a fine of Rs5,000.

According to the electoral rules of AJK, voter lists used in general elections will be used for civic elections besides registration of new voters, he said.