Karachi (PR): The annual general council of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society will meet tomorrow (Saturday) to discuss issues faced by the newspaper industry and settle issues of the member publications, says a press release of the APNS.

The meeting will be held at 10:30 am at APNS House, Karachi.

All Pakistan Newspapers Society Secretary General Umer Mujib Shami has announced that the annual general council will discuss the conditions prevailing in the newspaper industry and take decisions to address the problems faced by the member publications. The general council will be attended by full members only. The council will finalise its recommendations on the issues pertaining to the government. – press relations and the future of the industry. The members will consider and adopt the report of the executive committee for the preceding year and elect members to the executive committee for the year 2018-2019. The new executive committee will elect its office-bearers for the new term. The APNS secretary general has requested publishers of full member publications only to attend the general council meeting positively.