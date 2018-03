Share:



Arab dancers perform after the launching of the Innovation Award in the Gulf emirate of Fujairah. The innovation award is a competition for young Arab writers, under 40.



Arab dancers perform after the launching of the Innovation Award in the Gulf emirate of Fujairah



Arab dancers perform after the launching of the Innovation Award in the Gulf emirate of Fujairah



Arab dancers perform after the launching of the Innovation Award in the Gulf emirate of Fujairah