Karachi - Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur revealing the reason behind dropping M Hafeez from the Twenty20 squad for the West Indies series said he is being unable to bowl due to illegal bowling action went against his favour.

“If Hafeez is bowling, that’s great. But if not, then that’s a problem,” Arthur told reporters at the National Stadium, where the team took part in a training session ahead of the T20 series starting April 1.

When asked about Kamran Akmal’s absence from the National squad despite his brilliant from in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), the head coach reiterated that he will not compromise on fielding standards. “Kamran Akmal is a very good batsman, but unfortunately he can’t field. We [already] have Sarfraz Ahmed as our wicketkeeper. Fielding is non-negotiable. If you can’t field, you can’t play for Pakistan. Simple as that.”

Arthur was quite satisfied with the bowling talent came from the PSL, however, he continued to say that Pakistan lack a proper batsman. The coach expressed his excitement at having more young blood in the squad in the form of Asif Ali, Hussain Talat and Shaheen Shah Afridi. “These guys have brought fresh energy to the squad. We have a very strong squad, with all the in-form players. All of them are going to get equal chances,” he said.

Asked why Rahat Ali was picked over Wahab Riaz, Arthur said, “Rahat Ali bowled really well [in PSL]. There’s [plenty of] Test cricket coming up.” Enthusiastic about international cricket returning to Karachi, the coach said he cannot wait for the stadium to fill up again. “Big names or not, West Indies are a very proud cricket nation, and their youngsters will perform [their best]. It will be a good series.”

It is worth to mention here that, Pakistan will play West Indies in three T20s on April 1, 2 and 3 at National Stadium, Karachi, as the metropolis finally welcomes the return of international cricket after a hiatus of nine years.