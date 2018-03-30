Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has threatened to launch a march towards Islamabad if Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi does not apologise over his remarks against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Addressing a joint news conference with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in Quetta on Thursday, the Balochistan chief minister termed PM’s statement as condemnable and demanded him to apologise.

At recent gatherings in Nankana Sahib and Lahore, Prime Minister Abbasi had expressed his concerns over the election of the Senate chairman and said there was a need to elect a consensus chairman of the upper house of parliament, as it reflected the federation.

While claiming that the PML-N had always defended democratic norms, the PM had leveled the allegations of horse-trading in the Senate elections, claiming that votes were ‘purchased’.

Demanding Prime Minister Abbasi to take back his statement, Bizenjo asked "How can he make such a statement?"

"This is the first time in Pakistan's history that a legislator from Balochistan was appointed the Senate chairman. The position too is of such importance that it wasn't reasonable for the prime minister to say such a thing and in such a language."

He warned the prime minister that if he did not take back his words, "we will march towards Islamabad".

Imran, whose party had voted for Sadiq Sanjrani in the election for the office of Senate chairman, also criticised the prime minister for questioning the Supreme Court's verdicts, saying: "I was already disappointed with Prime Minister Abbasi's defending of Nawaz Sharif and then he criticises the Supreme Court. It has never happened that a prime minister criticises his own Supreme Court.

"I ask the prime minister if he doesn't accept the Supreme Court's verdict then why should the thousands of helpless people who are locked up in our jails should accept the courts' decisions."

The PTI chairman also condemned the prime minister's critical remarks on the Senate chairman elections, saying: "He is unhappy with a democratically elected Senate chairman. How else can we satisfy him with Senate chairman election. The 2013 elections when every party complained of manipulation... where was Khaqan Abbasi then? Why didn't he ask for re-elections then?

Imran counter alleged that it was Nawaz Sharif who pioneered horse-trading in Pakistan. "The prime minister said that money was used," said Imran. "The first time money was used to buy elections was in Changa Manga. Politicians were locked up like cattle in the Changa Manga rest house. They were auctioned off. Then the same happened in Murree. Nawaz Sharif is the pioneer of horse-trading in Pakistan.

"And then when the PTI tried to change this using of money in the Election Commission then why didn't you stand with us. Now that you've lost you remember all this."

Imran claimed that the prime minister's two-hour long rendezvous with Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday wasn't about any legislation but about a National Reconciliation Order for Nawaz Sharif.

"I have no doubt that the prime minister must have pleaded with the chief justice to save Nawaz Sharif and give him an NRO," he said. "The only reason Nawaz Sharif brought this prime minister is to save the money that he stole from this nation and stashed it abroad."

