THATTA - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday advised Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to withdraw his remarks about Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony in Lahore on March 24, Prime Minister Abbasi had urged the members of the Opposition to jointly nominate a new Senate Chairman, alleging that Sanjrani held no respect as votes were bought in his favour.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Thatta Carriageway Project in Thatta, Bilawal said that he believed that the Prime Minister was a responsible person. “I will only advise the Prime Minister to withdraw his remarks against the Senate Chairman.”

Discussing his party’s contribution to the development of Sindh, the PPP Chairman said that his party-led provincial government doesn’t believe in showing off its hard work.

He added that his party was the only one, among its peers, that could solve the problems of the nation.

Lashing out at political rival Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister of Punjab, Bilawal said that in the past 10 years of his governance of Punjab, Shehbaz had only managed to inaugurate a single, incomplete hospital.