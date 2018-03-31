Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Use of unfair means and cheating materials continued allegedly in the matric exam on Thursday.

According to officials, the BISE staffs were providing opportunities allegedly to candidates for use of cheating materials and mobile phones. Sources said solved papers were reached to the candidates through mobile phones and easily they write answers. Sources said that few board officials had allegedly recommended the education department officials for appointments as externals in the ongoing exam. Sources said open cheating was being made as BISE Mirpurkhas had failed to control the cheating and despite this for showing towards the masses teams of the boards carried out raids at different examination centers and caught 53 candidates involved in cheating.

While two impersonators were also caught however the board team made 34 copy cases and handed over to disciplinary committee for further action, according to board press release