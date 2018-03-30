Share:

Islamabad - National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua has urged the need for taking concrete steps to combat the challenges of cyber security .

He was addressing a conference titled “Cyber-Secure Pakistan: Vision-2025”, organized by the Pakistan Information Security Association in Islamabad on Thursday.

Janjua said that country's information security agencies need to scrutinize cyber space to protect the communications, financial and conventional set-ups from cyber attacks.

He said that people and the government need to realize the gravity of cyber-security threats.

Janjua urged the experts to help and assist the govt departments and the people.

Chief Executive of 'Cyber Security Malaysia' Dr Aminuddin Abdul Wahab said Malaysia has taken timely measures to combat the cyber security challenges including eight cyber laws and partnership with the local universities.

President of PISA Ammar Jaffery said the future of Pakistan was linked to timely development and ensuring cyber security in the country.

Representatives of information security agencies, the National Police Foundation and a large number of students attended the conference.

Meanwhile, Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of Somalia Balal Mohamed Cusman met with Janjua and expressed desire to expand cooperation with Pakistan in multiple areas including trade, defence and security.

Somalian Ambassador Khadija Mohammad Al-Makhdoomi, who was also present on the occasion, said Pakistan has great capacity to tackle internal security problems and Somalia wants to learn from the experiences of Pakistan in this regard.

Both the sides agreed to enhance mutual cooperation and to boost bilateral relations.