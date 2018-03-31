Share:

ISLAMABAD - Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Thursday deferred up-gradation of existing mainline-I (Karachi to Torkham) and establishment of dry port near Havelian and approved 33 other projects worth Rs50.5 billion and two projects worth Rs22.5 billion were referred to Ecnec for further proceeding.

The CDWP meeting was held under the chairmanship of Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Sartaj Aziz whereas PC Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui accompanied the deputy chairman. Senior officials from federal and provincial governments participated in the meeting.

The projects presented for approval include energy, health, education, manpower, governance, physical planning and housing, transport and communications, water resources and mass media.

In addition, two position papers were presented in the meetings.

The major projects of the agenda are up-gradation of Pakistan Railway's existing Mainline-I (ML-I) and establishment of a dry port near Havelian (Phase-I), however the projects were deferred till the next meeting of the CDWP.

In energy sector, three projects were presented out of which one project titled interconnection of isolated Gwadar & Makran with national grid system of Pakistan worth Rs14.070billion was referred to Ecnec.

In health sector, three projects were presented out of which one was referred to Ecnec. CDWP approved establishment of Medical Device Development Centre (MDDC) at Nust with a cost of Rs231.83 million.

Establishment of 500 bed teaching hospital and medical college at University of Karachi was referred to Ecnec with a cost of Rs8406million.

In education sector, nine projects were approved including establishment of FG Degree College for boys at Kohat Cantt worth Rs190.404 million, strengthening of core network and expansion of PERN through CPEC optical fibre, establishment of technology development centre at University of Agriculture in Peshawar, establishment of centre for livestock breeding genetics and genomics at Arid agriculture university of Rawalpindi, and establishment of campus of government College University Faisalabad at District Chiniot.

In manpower sector, a project for establishment of polytechnic institute for boys at Skardu was approved with a cost of Rs602 million.

In governance sector, two projects were approved which include up-gradation of fire fighting system at Karachi and establishment of model police station in ICT with a cost of Rs1742 million and Rs2482.416 million respectively.

In physical planning & housing, Gwadar smart environment sanitation system and landfill project with a cost of Rs2268.66 million.

In addition, extension of Federal Lodge no. 1, Karachi was approved with Rs277.144 million.

In transport and communication, construction of Black Top Road between Sangan and Aab-e-Gum was approved with a cost of Rs2195.87.

The CDWP approved 13 projects of construction of dams including flood bund in Dallas Canal Division in Rahim Yar Khan.