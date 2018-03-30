Share:

islamabad - China Cultural Day was celebrated on March 28 and 29 here at the premises of COMSATS Institute of Information Technology.

The two-day event was organized by China Study Center and CIIT Islamabad in collaboration with the Chinese embassy.

The first day was marked by the visit of Chinese Cultural Counselor You Yi, along other dignitaries from Chinese embassy, a Chinese embassy statement said.

They were welcomed by Tanvir Jafri, Incharge China Study Center, Farah Mehmood, Curator and Incharge COMSATS Art Gallery.

The first day of Chinese cultural was highlighted by Arts Exhibition titled “Bahar Ayi (spring is here)” which was inaugurated by Chinese cultural Counselor You Yi.

Different renowned Pakistani artists displayed their visual art forms comprising of miniature, prints, calligraphy, sculptures, special paper cutting arts, drawings, paintings and Beautiful crafts representing all provinces of Pakistan were displayed in the exhibition at COMSATS Art Gallery.

On the second day, Ambassador of China Yao Jing along with other dignitaries from Chinese embassy were in attendance. The envoy appreciated the festivities arranged by students of COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, CIIT Islamabad.

In his speech he announced Scholarships for Pakistani students in Chinese Universities and reiterated that best Pakistani Universities may recommend their students to Chinese Embassy till April 30, 2018 for admission in best Chinese Universities.

Chinese kites flying festival, Pak-China music and song fusion, Pak China costumes pageantry, Chinese and Pakistani Families interaction, Chinese and Pakistani students Interaction, Oath taking by Office bearers of CIIT Chinese Universities Alumni were some of other highlights of the two days Chinese Cultural Event.

Meanwhile yesterday, Australian support to SUN Academia and Research Network Pakistan was lauded by senior government officials and development partners during a Research Studies Dissemination event organized by Nutrition International in collaboration with Scaling Up Nutrition Movement Secretariat at the Ministry of Planning Development and Reform.

SUNAR, Pak is a Network of 52 Academic and Research Institutions involved in Nutrition teaching and research in Pakistan. Australian Government has supported Nutrition International to build the capacity of SUNAR, Pak members and conduct high quality research in the field of Nutrition.

Opening the ceremony, Aslam Shaheen, Chief Nutrition Planning Commission/ SUN Focal Person thanked Nutrition International and Australian High Commission for extending technical and financial support to SUNAR. He said this support should be continued to promote nutrition research in Pakistan.

Dr Naseer Mohammed Nizamani, Secretary of SUNAR, Pak said that with support of Australian Government, Nutrition International has built capacity of 140 young researchers, scholars and faculty members on research methodologies and scientific writing skills through a series of workshops held in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

These trainings have been cascaded by faculty members in their respective institutions. He said, under Australian Grant, SUNAR members have conducted 5 research studies on different themes of nutrition.

He added that findings of these studies will be helpful in planning of and implementation of nutrition interventions at national and provincial level.

Dr Mohammed Azeem Khan, Member Food Security and Climate Change, Planning Commission said that Government of Pakistan was fully cognizant with the importance of nutrition, “that’s why we have prioritized this in the Vison 2025 which focuses on food and nutrition security through innovative interventions.”

He said that the new Food Security Policy, Pakistan Multi-sectoral Nutrition Strategy and Pakistan Dietary Guidelines for better nutrition are ready for launches which are some of the major strides that will have long term implications on nutrition outcomes.

He assured that government of Pakistan’s support to SUN Movement particularly SUNAR Pak for sustaining high quality research and implementation practical recommendations of SUNAR, Pak studies.

Dr Abdul Baseer Achakzai, Director Nutrition Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination praised Australian Government’s commitment for improving nutrition situation in Pakistan.

He said SUNAR had been helpful for enabling engagement of the academia with national policy-making processes by bridging the gap between the Academia, Researchers and the policy formulators and practitioners.

Margaret Adamson, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan said: “Efforts to end hunger and improve nutrition must be based firmly on good evidence to be effective. That’s why Australia gave A$ 300,000 to improve SUNAR’s ability to produce high-quality research that will shed light on Pakistan’s nutrition challenges, especially for women and children, and provide a strong evidence base for government policy.”

Key findings of research studies on nutrition were disseminated among participants of the event. Meeting was attended by large number of academicians, researchers, government officials, civil society, UN representatives,