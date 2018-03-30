Share:

QUETTA - The chief minister and provincial ministers on Thursday announced to form Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), with the objective to contest up-coming general election and carry out a united struggle for the interests of province and rights of people.

This was formally announced by Saeed Ahmed Hashmi while addressing a press conference here at Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, provincial ministers and members of Balochistan Assembly were present on the occasion.

Saeed Hashmi said the BAP had been formed after thorough consultation with the party members which was aimed at carrying out a collective and unified struggle to ensure development of Balochsitan and remove its prolonged deprivation.

He said, “We have decided that Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar will be nominated as Balochistan Awami Party’s interim central spokesman while Shuaib Nousherwani will its interim provincial spokesman.”

A 10-member interim committee has also been constituted so as to formulate and finalise BAP manifesto in one month, he added.

He said the General Council would formally declare chief of BAP and other positions in the first week of April. The party would be got registered in Pakistan Election Commission after the general councils meeting, he added.

He said, “The party will allocate seats for provincial and National Assembly on merit basis to the party members in order to contest the general election.”

He said the party may contest the general election with the slogan of ‘Stronger Nation, Unified People.” Speaking on the occasion, Anwarul Haq Kakar said “they expect members to shortly join the newly-formed party.”

Kakar said, “Their only hope is democracy. The people of Balochistan will decide about their representatives and the party will not compromise on the rights of Baloch people.” To a question, Kakar said, “Our mission will entirely focus on political objectives and we will strive for people of Balochistan in a positive manner.”