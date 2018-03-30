Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan can be made a strong, vibrant and prosperous country through collective efforts and unity, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to a youth delegation in London on Thursday.

The chief minister said that Pakistani youth had great capabilities and it was filled with the passion of service to the country. “The future of a prosperous and vibrant Pakistan is directly linked to efforts of the youth. There is no doubt that future of the country is vibrant and Pakistan is moving towards development and prosperity. Pakistan belongs to all of us and we all have to make it vibrant and a developed country with our collective efforts. We are required to follow the golden principles of hard work, honesty and trust for national development. It is sanguine that durable steps have been taken for the promotion of education at the grassroots along with an increase in children’s enrollment. Good results have been yielded by the steps taken for the promotion of the education sector,” he said.

The chief minister said that dream of development cannot be materialised without giving modern education to the youth. He said the Punjab government is pursuing a comprehensive plan for promotion of information technology and modern knowledge. “Higher education has been made accessible to every deserving and brilliant student through the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund. The journey of development can be completed successfully by making the youth an engine of development. The Punjab government has initiated unique programmes for empowerment of the youth and an investment to billions of rupees has been made to equip the youth with the latest knowledge,” he told the delegation. He said that a large number of students is learning Chinese language in educational institutions in Pakistan and China and many more students are sent to Turkey to learn Turkish language.

The chief minister said the government is going to achieve the target of imparting skill-based education to two million youth. He said that hundreds of thousands of youth are earning a dignified living as a result of different skill development programmes. He said that merit is the only way forward for development; therefore, it has been given priority in all development programmes. He said competent and eligible people have been recruited through a merit-based system. He said that positive results had been achieved from various reform programmes in the education sector. He reiterated that shortage of resources will never hamper educational and training programmes for youth empowerment. “We have always given priority to public service and our past and present is filled with the steps of public service and national development,” he said.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the incident of kidnap-cum-murder of a 20 year girl student in Faisalabad and sought a report from the CPO. He said that those who have committed the cruelty will not escape from the clutches of law. He directed the police to bring the criminals in the court of law at the earliest.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to collapse of a roof in Khajoor Market in Sukkur. He offered his sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and said he equally shared their grief and sorrow. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Also, Shehbaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of uncle of Abdul Khabir Azad, Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid, and brother of late Abdul Qadir Azad.

In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.