69th AGM of National Bank held

KARACHI (PR): The 69th annual general meeting of National Bank of Pakistan was held at a local hotel in Karachi on Thursday. President of the bank, Saeed Ahmed chaired the meeting. The meeting was well attended by the shareholders who approved the annual financial statements – 2017.

The shareholders were apprised that the bank has reported the highest after-tax profit in its 69 years history. After-tax profit for the year amounted to Rs 23.03 billion i.e. 1.2% higher against Rs 22.75 billion for 2016. This translates into highest ever earnings per share of Rs 10.82 (2016: Rs. 10.69). Bank’s pre-tax profit amounted to Rs 35.6 billion i.e. 4.1% lower against Rs 37.1 billion for prior year. Bank’s total assets amounted to Rs 2,370 billion, depicting a 20% growth YoY. Bank’s gross advances and investments amounted to Rs 857 billion and Rs 1,296 billion respectively; whereas deposits amounted to Rs. 1,727 billion.

The chairman apprised the shareholders that the bank has filed a review petition against judgment of the Supreme Court in the pension case, and has also moved an application for constitution of a larger bench which has been accepted. The bank looks forward to a favourable outcome of the case. The shareholders, after deliberations, unanimously approved all items on the agenda of the meeting.

Safe Secure Pakistan

exhibition concludes

ISLAMABAD (PR): The three-day 14th International Safe Secure Pakistan exhibition has concluded at Pak-China Friendship Centre, Islamabad, on a very successful note.

Foreign exhibitors at the exhibition viewed Pakistan as a potential market for this sector as the local market has become quality conscious and are investing in latest safety, security and surveillance technology. “We see lots of potential in local market for the technology equipment our company is offering”, a foreign exhibitor remarked.

Local exhibitors were also glad over the response they are received from the event. ‘Pakistan’s market for the safety and security products is now increasing”, a local exhibitor said.

Federal minister of states & frontier region, Lt Gen. (r) Abdul Qadir Baloch had formally inaugurated the exhibition. Exhibitors from more than 28 countries displayed their brands at the Safe Secure International exhibition. The 15th edition of Safe Secure Pakistan-2017 will be held again in Islamabad next year.

Samsung creating new possibilities for avid cricket players

LAHORE (PR): Representatives of Samsung Electronics, the global technology leader, recently visited different localities of Pakistan and provided street cricketers with new cricketing gear.

Samsung believes in transforming communities and creating a better life for people with healthy activities. Samsung enhanced the experience for under privileged kids who never had a chance to buy cricket kits including bats and balls. They surprised the kids by visiting their favorite ground, distributing kits, setting up the arena & sharing the experience of cricket passion. Samsung Electronics has always been at the forefront of social development.