ISLAMABAD - A petition was moved to the Islamabad High Court on Thursday, challenging the appointment of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US.

Advocate Shahzad Siddique Alvi has filed the petition through his counsels Sajeel Sheryar Swati and Chaudhary Hasan Murtaza Mann and citing the federation through Secretary Cabinet Division and Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the prime minister through his principal secretary and Ali Siddiqui as respondents.

The petitioner has contended that Ali Jahangir was first appointed as special assistant to the prime minister with the status of Minister for State before appointing him as ambassador to the US. He has adopted that these appointments were made in sheer violation of applicable law, rules and settled principles.

He said that the same was highly non-transparent, illegal, in violation of the Constitution and successive judgments of the superior courts.

According to the petitioner, Ali Jahangir being son of Jahangir Siddiqui, is part of JS Groups and has been nominated in a number of criminal investigations and number of his group companies were subject to the criminal investigations.

Petitioner maintained that Ali’s appointment as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US has also been made in grave violation of the law, policies and procedure.

“The manner of appointment was whimsical, non-transparent, thoughtless and passed in the style of ‘medieval governance driven by sublime non-sense at public expense.

He has prayed to the court to declare the appointment without lawful authority, in violation of law, equity, justice, fairness and public policy and set aside the appointment.

The petitioner has further prayed to the court to direct the secretary foreign affairs and the prime minister to appoint a person as ambassador to the US who was known for his experience, achievements and eminence in the arena of diplomacy in the best interest of the nation.