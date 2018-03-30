Share:

GUJRANWALA/MULTAN/HAFIZABAD/SIALKOT/OKARA - The Election Commission of Pakistan has established display centres here as it kicked off the final phase of electoral rolls’ review across the country.

The ECP disclosed that the electoral rolls would remain displayed at the centres for about one month between March 26 and April 24. Sources said that the voter list display activity was being done in view of upcoming general elections and new votes would be registered besides rejection and correction of votes.

They added that 58 display centres would be set up in Multan City, 22 Tehsil Saddar, nine Shujabad and eight Jalalpur Pirwala. The ECP sources revealed that the names of all those got new identity cards after 2013 election, were included in new voter lists. Similarly, the names of all those, who had passed away, were deleted. Similarly, the names of those, who had either given up Pakistani citizenship or their identity cards were cancelled, had also been removed from the voter lists, they said.

“After omission and addition, new electoral rolls have been prepared and put on display at the centres for public’s review,” sources said, adding that the citizens had been given an opportunity to review their and families’ votes and get them corrected if needed.

Meanwhile, the ECP declared that four review officers had been deployed in each tehsil of Multan to hold hearing of objections on voter lists. The officers will hold hearings at their concerned display centres and give their verdicts on objections till April 30.

Likewise, the ECP set up 587 display centres with 72 officials in Gujranwala Division to review the complaints for the enrolment or discharge of votes.

These centers started working from 26th of March. As many as 192 display centres have been established in Gujranwala district, 115 in Sialkot, 78 in Gujrat, 79 in Narowal and 71 in Hafizabad district while all the staff have been engaged from education department.

Three forms will be available - one for the purpose of new registration, second for change or correction of voters data and third for raising any objection on voters data. These display centres shall work for the period of one month and after that election commission will complete the upgradation of voter lists.

Likewise, it set up 41 display centres in the district for the convenience of the masses to get their votes verified, corrected or registered, District Election Commissioner Hafizabad, Muhammad Saleem said. He added that the display centres would remain open from 8am to 4pm till April 24. It established 75 display centres in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils here for facilitating the local voters.

District Election Commissioner Faseehud Din told the newsmen that the ECP has displayed the temporary voter lists at these display centres which will remain displayed till April 24, 2018 for the facilitation of the local people.

In Okara, display centres have been fixed at the office of Assistant Education Officer Taj colony Near Pakistan Gate, office of Headmaster Govt Elementry School Haveli Lakha, office of the Assistant Education officer, government schools in 40/D, Haveli Lakha, Dinkay, Dhulyana, Jamalkot, Dharmaywala, Basirpur, Shergarh, Ahmadabad, near SNG pump Depalpur, Bsirpur, Haveli Lakha and Hujra Shah Moqeem. In tehsil Renala Khurd.