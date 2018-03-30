Share:

MULTAN - Muslim scholars during an international conference said that the biggest challenge being faced by the Muslim world is terrorism.

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Dr. Tahir Ameen said that presenting the true concept of Islamic civilisation before the world is the joint responsibility of entire Ummah. He was addressing the inaugural session of two day international conference organised by Department of Islamic Studies BZU with the collaboration of Higher Education Commission, Punjab Higher Education Department and International Islamic University.

The VC stressed a need for making the Muslim youth aware of true Islamic civilisation. He hoped that the collaboration between the BZU and International Islamic University would benefit the Muslim Ummah at large. He said that the conference would disseminate the message of peace and security.

International Islamic University President Dr Ahmad Yousuf Ahmad Al Darvesh said in his speech that Islam is the religion of peace and its followers cannot be terrorist or extremist. He stressed upon the Muslim youth to carefully review the activities of misled and ignorant people, who kill unarmed innocent men, women and children. He asserted that terrorism had no connection with Islam whatsoever. He noted that peace, brotherhood, love and tolerance are foundations of Islamic civilisation and we needed to spread the message of peace in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Ziaul Haq, the director general of Islamic Research Department at International Islamic University, regretted that the Muslims lagged far behind in the field of science, technology and research. He said that if the Muslims wanted to regain their lost glory, they needed to make progress in science and education. He said that Islamic civilisation had no clash with other civilisations. “Instead the protection of Muslims and their rights across the world is a big challenge. They are subjected to genocide in many areas. The Hindus and Budhists should stop the killing of Muslims and come to the table for talks,” he suggested.

Department of Islamic Studies Chairman Dr Abdul Qudoos said in his speech that the basic difference between Islamic and other civilisations was faith. He said that Islamic civilisation is based on truth, love, tolerance and mercy.

Researchers from Egypt, Bangladesh, India, Canada, England and other countries also participated in the conference.

11 OUTLETS SEALED: The Punjab Food Authority teams sealed at 11 points for selling or supplying unhygienic or adulterated edible items during a crackdown in South Punjab on Thursday.

The teams located the use of non-edible colours in food items, presence of insects at kitchens and highly unhygienic environment at food points which led to a strict action against them. The action was led by Co-director operations South and the team sealed Masha Allah sweets production unit and bakers, New Arfat Bakers and SRF in Multan. Similarly, Bismillah Ice Cream, Naeem Cone Factory and Zia Ice Factory were sealed in Muzaffargarh, Mango Drink Production Unit and Ibrahim Sweets Dera Ghazi Khan, Shakeel Sweet Mart Rahim Yar Khan.

The teams also imposed fines worth over Rs196,000 on different food outlets and manufacturers for poor sanitation conditions, violation of food safety laws and substandard material. Similarly, 12,500 litres of contaminated milk, 35 kilogramme expired sweets, industrial colours, banned Chinese salt, coloured slanty and sub-standard spices were disposed of by the teams.