LAHORE - Pakistan Stock Exchange continued its positive momentum Thursday due to easing political noise and closed up 316.63 points at 45,490 points. Stability in crude oil prices and recent rupee devaluation also led to interest in E&P stocks, which contributed 64 points to the index.

TRG Pakistan closed at its lower lock, as company intimated exchange regarding postponement of its subsidiary's (IBEX Holdings) Initial Public Offering (IPO) due to volatility in market. The K-Electric (KEL) remained volume leader with traded volume of 51m shares after reissuance of intention of acquisition by Shanghai Electric.

Market participation in terms of volumes traded improved by 20 percent. Similarly, value went up by 13 percent.

Top five stocks UBL (+2 percent ), OGDC (+1.4 percent ), LUCK (+1.4 percent ), PAKT (+4.9 percent ) & HUBC (+1.5 percent ) added 147 points to the index gain whereas stocks including TRG (-5 percent ), HBL (-0.4 percent ), DAWH (-1.3 percent ), SNGP (-0.7 percent ) & PIBTL (-1.4 percent ) withheld 52 points from the index.

Sazgar Engineering (SAZEW), in its notice to exchange, stated that company will roll out its 1300cc car by end of 2018 with an investment of Rs350m for setting up the plant. Further, company mentioned, the project would be completed by June 2019 with an estimated investment of Rs1.8b (exclusive of land value, already owned by company).

Service Industries (SRVI) announced its financial results for 2017, where company reported EPS of Rs73, down by 29 percent due to decline in GP margins by 3ppts to 17 percent. Ghandhara Nissan (GHNL), in its notice to exchange, notified that company will invest Rs4.5b (about $41 million) over the four years and plant is expected to commence operations by FY19.