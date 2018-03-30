Share:

Islamabad - As the deadline for filing objections about the proposed delimitation of constituencies is expiring on April 3, the Election Commission of Pakistan received an increased number of reservations from the public.

According to the ECP, as many as 114 objections were received till March 28 with Sindh topping the list with 55 objections.

Likewise, 43 objections had been received from Punjab, 43 from the Islamabad Capital Territory, 14 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14 from FATA 14 and two from Balochistan.

The ECP was expecting that the number of objections from voters and stakeholders would jump in coming days.

On the other hand, the row between the National Assembly’s special committee and the ECP continues over the proposed delimitation of constituencies.

The ECP had made it clear to the special committee that it would follow the law and had advised the committee members to file objections with the commission as per the procedure.

The working group of the committee headed by federal minister for Privatisation Danyal Aziz is trying to find a way out to get the issue resolved at the earliest.

The working group which met on March 27 also mulled over the option to approach the Supreme Court for a relief.

“We have many options available. We can amend the ordinance or introduce a constitutional amendment,” Aziz remarked while chairing the meeting of the working group.

He alleged that some institutions befooled parliament and got the 24th amendment approved by parliament, which allowed new delimitations on the basis of provisional results.

Besides the National Assembly, he said, there were glaring discrepancies in many newly-marked provincial assembly constituencies as well.

Some members of the working group were of the opinion that all objections should be filed with the ECP and everyone should follow the procedure laid down in the law.

The ECP instead sent a letter to the working group of the bipartisan parliamentary panel, reiterating that any objections should be sent to the commission by April 3.

The letter said that the officials who drafted the new delimitations could not attend the meeting because they were busy in reviewing preparations for the next general election in another meeting at the ECP headquarters.