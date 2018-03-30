Share:

KARACHI - The federal anti-corruption court on Thursday indicted former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani in the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) scandal but he denied charges levelled against him.

Soon after being indicted in the case, the Gilani and other accused were asked by the judge over their say on the indictment to which all of them pleaded not guilty.

Gilani, retired and serving officers of TDAP and others have been accused of causing a loss of Rs1 billion to the national exchequer through the approval and disbursement of fake and trade subsidies during the previous tenure of Pakistan Peoples Party’s government.

As per the indictment, the suspects are accused of corruption worth millions and illegal use of authority. It says that Gilani received commission through suspects Faisal, Zubair and others.

The judge read out the indictment and said that Rs49,80,000 were submitted in Yousaf Raza Gilani’s account.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 16 suspects in the 26 cases of TDAP are on bail. Talking to media after the indictment, the former premier said that the Nawaz Sharif has realised that he was wrong in taking the memogate case to the court.

Responding to a question over Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar meeting, Gilani said people would discuss considering they met during a time when situation in the country is stable.

Speaking about his time as the prime minister, Gilani said he had met the then chief justice of Pakistan, Iftikhar Chaudhry, only once that too at a wedding which too was aired on the media.

The former PM has termed the accusations ‘baseless’, while his lawyer Farooq H Naek said that cases are political revenge.