LAHORE - Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and PTI leader Aleem Khan appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in three different inquiries on Thursday.

All the three accused are facing different charges. Fawad is facing charges of misusing his office to pressurise Punjab chief minister when he was serving in Punjab to award a contract in the Ashiana Housing Scheme.

Corruption worth billions of rupees was found by NAB in a deal between Paragon Housing Society and Punjab Land Development Company to construct the Ashiana Housing Scheme, a low-cost housing project of the Punjab government.

During his last appearance in NAB, Fawad was directed by NAB authorities to produce relevant record about the scam. Sources said Fawad was questioned by NAB officials.

Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique, a real brother of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, appeared before the bureau in connection with an inquiry into the Paragon Housing Society. Rafique remained with investigators for more than an hour and responded to the questions put by them. On Wednesday, Saad Rafique had also appeared before NAB in an investigation pertaining to the housing scam.

During a press conference later, the railways minister remarked that the slogan for accountability had been chanted for a different purpose. He said he answered all questions of the NAB, adding that his stance on NAB had been the same from the very first day.

“We have worked selflessly for the country’s benefit. Some forces are engaging in efforts to malign politicians,” he said.

Separately, PTI leader Aleem Khan also appeared before NAB officials to answer the questions of the investigators. He also remained with NAB for about one hour. He had earlier commented after appearing before NAB that he was a law-abiding citizen and he would appear before bureau whenever he was summoned. He was summoned in connection with Paragon Housing Scheme.

ACTION AGAINST EDEN HOUSING ADMIN

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has initiated criminal proceedings against Eden Housing Society administration.

It was decided by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem in an ‘open hearing’ on Thursday, held in NAB Complex, Lahore.

A big number of affectees had reached NAB Lahore to register their complaints among them majority of applications were against different housing societies. The housing societies include Eden Housing Society, Khayaban-e-Ameen and some complaints were filed against Elite Town also.

This open hearing was held during 2pm – 4pm in which NAB Lahore DG listened to all the complainants by himself and ensured them of taking strict action against such housing societies’ administration. He also ensured them of making no compromise with the culprits involved.

NAB Lahore DG ordered to initiate criminal proceedings against Eden Housing administration with immediate effect. The NAB Lahore will publish ads in leading newspapers for acquiring claims against said housing society.

NAB ARRESTS NTDC EX-CEO

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore arrested former Chief Executive Officer, National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), Rasul Khan Mehsud for misusing of authority by criminal breach of trust and causing a loss worth Rs13,270 million to national exchequer.

Accused Rasul remained Managing Director (MD) of the PEPCO between 2010-12. He, by misusing his conferred authority, attempted to hamper the investigation officers by misguiding them through providing excel sheets of estimates prepared for manufacturing and procurement of hundreds of transformers. Moreover, the accused approved tenders on exaggerated rates and this criminal act on the part of Rasul Khan Mehsud caused a loss worth Rs13,270 million to national exchequer.

NAB Lahore, after completion of investigation against the accused, filed corruption reference in an accountability court in December 2015.

NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal issued his arrest warrants. After arresting Rasul Khan Mehsud NAB Lahore acquired his physical remand till 3rd April.