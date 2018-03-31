Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies on Thursday claimed to have arrested five target killers affiliated with a militant wing of a political party and outlawed militant organisations while recovered a huge catch of weapons on Thursday.

Gulistan-e-Juhar police claimed to have recovered huge catch of weapons from the bushes of Block 7, Gulistan-e-Juhar. SP Gulshan Murtaza Bhutto said that police rushed to the spot as being informed about the suspicious school begs lying in bushes and found weapons throwing by unknown culprits.

The weapons recovered including a light machine gun, three SMGs, a shotgun and dozens of bullets. He said that the weapons are being sent to forensic division of Sindh police to probe either the weapon used in any criminal activity or not.

It is worth mentioning here that the similar package of the weapons have been recovered in various areas of the city even in similar boxes.

The law enforcement agencies have also arrested the political operatives along with the weapons but no security agency properly investigate the matter that how and who have distributed the same sort of weapons among the operatives of different areas.

18 OUTLAWS ARRESTED

Rangers claimed to have arrested at least 18 outlaws in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city including two target killers associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and three having association with defunct militant organisations.

Rangers conducted raids in Juharabad and Baldia Town localities while arrested Amir alias Lamba and Hussain Chohan alias Lala. Both the accused persons were affiliated with the MQM-London and wanted to the police in number of criminal activities.

Rangers troops also raided and arrested three more accused persons including Abdul Samad, Muhammad Asif and Bilal aka Murshid. The accused persons arrested were associated with defunct Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan and wanted to the police in number of terrorism cases.

Rangers also arrested Aslam and Mairaj in raids conducted in Jackson and Eidhgah areas having affiliation with Lyari gangs and wanted to the police in number of criminal cases including target killing, extortion, kidnapping and other crimes.

Ranger also arrested Kamran aka Kalo and Jafar Zafer in raids conducted in Awami Colony and Jackson areas while arrested Umair, Imran, Abid, Kamran and Zahir in separate raids conducted in Juharabad and Madina Colony areas.

Rangers also arrested four accused persons in raids conducted in Landhi, Eidhgha and Clifton. The accused persons including Akber Hussain, Nasir and Tahir Ali were wanted to the police in various cases of robberies.

Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of arrested accused persons while accused persons would be handed over to the police for further legal formalities.

On the other side, Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least 17 accused persons in various raids and operations. The accused persons arrested were including street criminals, bandits and narcotics dealers. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.