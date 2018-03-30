Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN:- Police claimed to have held four rustlers with 12 cattle heads including buffaloes, cows and other animals here the other day. The police also recovered stolen money and other valuables from their possession worth Rs245,000. Mandi Bahauddin District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Mukhtar told the media that the suspects arrested had been involved in rustling and burglary incidents in jurisdiction of Qadirabad, Kuthiala Sheikhan and Gojra police since long.–Staff Reporter