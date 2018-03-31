Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said that no strike has been seen in Karachi since 2016 due to a comprehensive strategy of the federal government, in which law enforcement agencies played a vital role.

This he said while talking to a 10-member delegation of businessman led by Mirza Ishtiaq at Governor House.

The governor said that maintenance of law and order in the megacity required a political will which the present federal government strongly showed soon after assuming power in 2013.

He said at that time law and order and energy crisis were the two most daunting challenges which posed a grave threat to our beloved country.

He said that after initiating the operation in Karachi with consultation of stakeholders the government never interfered and LEAs were given a free hand to tackle terrorists and criminals.

He also appreciated the cooperation of all stakeholders and especially business community as it extended immense cooperation to the government and LEAs in conduct of the operation.

Special powers given to the rangers also helped a great deal in elimination of criminals from the megacity, he added. The governor briefed the business community about the steps taken by the federal government for revival of economy.