MIRPUR (AJK) - The government said it is determined to facilitate the educational institutions in private and public-sector in AJK with latest infrastructural facilities.

Tayyeb Chaudhry, the commissioner of Mirpur division, said the government will ensure the dispensation of quality education in line with the needs of the modern age.

He was speaking as chief guest at the annual prize distribution ceremony of Baria Foundation College, Mirpur campus.

The Commissioner revealed that the government was seriously contemplating to establish the ‘The Education City’ consisting of all Mirpur-based branches of the reputed chains of the private and public-sector schools and colleges reserving sites for the construction of their own buildings adjacent to the newly-construction state-of-the art New Mirpur City, housing the Mangla dam affectees.

The grand colourful ceremony was largely attended by the parents, the city elites besides the students of the college. The kids from primary and senior sections of the college delivered attractive presentations - tableaus, karate and national songs, national anthem besides the events illustrated to their curricular and co-curricular activities. The audience highly enjoyed the performance by the school children presenting various items related to their academic and co-academic activities.

College’s principal Mrs. Mussarat Anser apprised the audience of the curricular and co-curricular activities of her institution since its inception for last three years. She underlined the priorities determined by Bahria Foundation for producing quality future architects of the nation.