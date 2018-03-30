Share:

LAHORE - Lady Health Workers announced continuing their protest after failure of negotiations with Law Minister Rana Sanaullah at Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Thursday.

Leadership of LHWs was asked to reach CM Secretariat to get notification and announce calling off their protest at a press conference along with the law minister.

The leadership of protesting LHWs however boycotted the news conference, alleging that old notification was shown to them.

The delegation returned to Faisal Chowk to join the colleagues protesting for scale upgrade and service structure.

Hundreds of LHWs have been protesting outside the Punjab Assembly for the last four days for payment of outstanding dues, scale upgrade and service structure. Commuters were the ultimate sufferers of the sit in that continued for four days.

Two days back, a group of LHWs parted ways with the majority of their colleagues on government’s assurance of releasing funds for payment of outstanding dues.

Office-bearers of the National Health Employees Association Shahnaz Akhtar, Farhat Jabeen, Iram Zara, Asifa Javed and others left Faisal Chowk and claimed at a press conference at Lahore Press Club that they have been provided with a copy of the notification.

They appealed to their colleagues to call off the sit in as there was no justification for continuing the protest after the department had forwarded a summary to upgrade their pay scales and service structure.

However, majority of the LHWs refused to leave till acceptance of all demands, including scale upgrade and service structure.

The sit in at Faisal Chowk practically made The Mall and adjoining roads impassable for commuters for four long days. The commuters suffered a lot due to the gridlock at peak hours.