LAHORE - The Higher Education Department (HED) has directed the public-sector universities to make appointments only after following the due process of law.

The administrative department has also started a probe process to deal with such malpractices separately besides devising a mechanism to cope with such laxities in future.

The direction was issued after the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) took notice of the issue of illegal appointments in the universities.

The PAC, at various meetings, had expressed concerns over appointments without advertisements in newspapers, said the HED letter. “A probe into such cases has been carried out under the directions of the PAC and the report has revealed that universities have been making appointments without advertisements and ignoring criteria in violation of the rules regulating the procedure of appointments,” the circular added. Moreover, audit has initiated a process to deal with such malpractices separately, the circular averred.

According to the circular, the public-sector universities have been directed to adhere to the following mechanism in letter and spirit to cope with this menace: Checklists be implemented at every step of the recruitment process; the checklists so developed must keep in view the whole context of relevant rules and regulations; a separate checklist must be strictly followed by the treasure or director finance for the issuance of pay slip which must include a copy of relevant newspaper advertisement as a mandatory condition, and in case of violation, treasurer be held responsible. This condition should be applied to all the public-sector universities as an integral part of the internal control tools to get rid of the menace of appointments without advisement of the post and the corrupt practices associated with the process of appointments and promotions.

HED Secretary Barrister Nabeel Awan has directed the VCs to carry out an internal audit to identify similar cases of appointments without advertisements with a confirmatory report to the administrative department within a period of one month.

The circular further said action so taken should be reported to the syndicate and relevant governing bodies. Relevant provisions of the constitution and the court judgments and general rules governing the procedure of appointments should also be read out before the syndicate to compensate for the damage done to the spirit of equality, non-discrimination and obedience to the constitution so that malpractices of favouritism could be discouraged.

The HED secretary had earlier called for de-notifying the appointments made without following proper procedures. These recruitments were made without floating advertisements in newspapers.

The Higher Education Department committee had also concluded the cases of appointments made without advertisements by some universities. Keeping in view the audit reports of the auditor general of Pakistan, the HED had directed the varsity administrations to de-notify the illegal appointments and re-advertise the vacancies as per legal requirements, but the varsity administrations failed to do so, said the sources.

Sources in the HED revealed several appointments were made by the public-sector varsities in violation of the prescribed procedure. The appointments of VCs were also illegal in some cases, they claimed. Citing reasons, they said some VCs lacked the required experience, research publications and other provisions. They managed the search process and got top varsity slots, the sources held.

A senior HED officer also confirmed that some representations against the alleged illegal appointment of the VCs were still pending with the department.

The audit had referred to the government instructions and the provisions of the Constitution that guarantee equality of citizens for such public-sector opportunities and the court judgments of the early 1990s in similar cases concluded by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The HED officials are of the view that the varsities too will have to discontinue such practices, including the cases of the past irregularities in appointments. The HED had further directed the varsity administrations to fix responsibility for such illegalities as observed by the audit and the inquiry reports.

Dozens of appointments in public-sector universities have been made without following the set criteria. The same was noted by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which directed the Higher Education Department to probe the illegalities.

The universities where the illegalities were noted include BZU, UET Taxila, University of Sargodha, Women University, Multan, and the University of the Punjab, Lahore.

Among the illegal appointments made in administration and teaching faculty are assistant treasurers, assistant controllers, assistant registrars and faculty members from lecturers to professors at different universities.

Besides making illegal appointments on regular basis, heavy allowances were also given to such officers even without the approval of the competent authorities. The unjustified payments were in the name of project allowances, as the audit pointed out, the sources added.

In several cases, the universities also promoted those who had no legal standing in service. Official sources at the HED further said the universities should stop salaries of such appointees after the PAC questioned the legality of appointments.