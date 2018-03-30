Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court on Thursday suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict and restored Dr Farooq Sattar as convener of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

IHC judge Aamer Farooq issued the orders on a petition moved by Dr Sattar through his counsel Babar Sattar and restored him as the party head till the final adjudication of his plea.

The IHC bench also issued notices to the ECP and others seeking their replies before deferring the hearing till April 11.

Babar Sattar contended that the ECP did not have the jurisdiction to interfere in internal affairs of a political party. He contended that since the MQM-P was registered in Dr Sattar’s name, the ECP did not have the authority to hear cases of another person who claims to be party’s convener.

Dr Sattar had cited ECP Secretary Kanwar Naveed Jameel and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as respondents.

Dr Sattar had adopted he was the MQM– P convener and he was illegally removed on February 11 by some members of Coordination Committee of the party and his illegal removal was established by the ECP on March 26.

He had prayed to the court to declare the said orders unconstitutional and illegal for being ultra vires of the Constitution, the Election Act 2017 and void ab initio for being without jurisdiction and of no legal effect.

He had also requested the court to declare that ECP the secretary was vested with no authority to organize, administer or oversee intraparty elections and was obliged by law to recognize and notify the intraparty election certification duly filed by the petitioner under section 209 of the Election Act 2017.