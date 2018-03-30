Share:

ISLAMABAD - Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, who was heading a three-member special bench hearing the high treason case against former military ruler Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf, recused himself from the bench on Thursday.

The three-member special bench had recently resumed hearing the high treason case against the former president for imposing the emergency in the country on November 3, 2007.

Other members of the bench include Justice Tahira Safdar of the Balochistan High Court and Justice Yawar Ali, chief justice of the Lahore High Court.

Justice Afridi recused to hear the case after counsel for Musharraf objected to his inclusion on the bench contending he (Justice Afridi) was counsel for former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry when he had challenged the emergency in the apex court.

A short order issued by the bench, however, negated the assertion and said that the objection of Musharraf’s counsel was factually incorrect.

“Mr Justice Yahya Afridi has never been a counsel holding the brief on behalf of Mr Justice (retired) Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry. In fact, Mr Justice Yahya Afridi, then an advocate of the Supreme Court, had challenged the action of 3rd November 2007 taken by the accused-respondent (Musharraf), as a co-petitioner, before the apex court,” observed the special bench in its order.

Musharaf had filed an application contending that Justice Afridi may recuse himself from conducting the trial and the March 8 order may be recalled.

“Lest this court passes any finding on the other assertions made in the petition, and in particular, the order passed by this court on March 8, 2018, which had been sought to be recalled through a spate application, so as to prejudice the contesting claims of the parties, suffice it to state that the main prayer of the accused-respondent is hit by the principle of waiver,” the order further said.

“In order to ensure complete impartiality and upholding the principle of natural justice and fair trial, Justice Yahya Afridi has decided to recuse himself from hearing the instant case,” the order said.

On March 8, Justice Afridi heading the special court had directed the Ministry of Interior to take effective measures to arrest the accused (Musharraf) besides confiscating his properties.

The court had observed that it was the responsibility of the complainant (federal government) to bring back the accused as he had been declared an absconder besides his arrest warrants had already been issued.

Justice Afridi had observed that the Interpol could be contacted for his arrest as his arrest warrant had already been issued.

Similarly, the bench on March 16 directed the federal government to put special measures in place to bring the ex-military ruler back from the United Arab Emirates.

The court had ordered that the interior ministry should take action for the arrest of the former military ruler through Interpol.

In May 2016, the court declared Musharaf as an absconder and directed the Federal Investigation Agency to produce him before it.

Musharraf had expressed his willingness to face the trial under the army’s protection and on a surety from the court that he would be given a safe passage to return to Dubai.

SYED SABEEHUL HUSSNAIN