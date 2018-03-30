Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - A man died of cardiac arrest as he could not summon up the courage after seeing his five-year-old son in critical condition following a road accident in Faqirwali on Thursday.

Hashmat, 36, resident of Basti Naursar was on the way to Faqirwali along with his wife and five-year-old son Akhtar on a motorbike. Near 100/6R village, he lost control over the bike and it rammed into a rickshaw coming from the opposite direction.

Resultantly, they sustained critical injuries, fell unconsciousness and were rushed to Faqirwali Rural Health Centre. Hashmat woke up in the hospital and could not pick up the courage as soon as he saw his minor son in critical condition. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died.