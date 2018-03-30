Share:

rawalpindi - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali and Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan visited the Judicial Complex on Thursday after a firing incident took place outside a sessions court earlier, which left two men dead. On the occasion, senior and junior judges, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf and SP Potohar Division Syed Ali were also present.

CPO Israr Abbasi briefed the CJ and IG about the occurrence of firing incident on the premises of Judicial Complex.

Taking notice of the firing, CJ Yawar and IG Punjab directed the police officers to hold a meeting with representatives of lawyers to evolve some mechanism to avoid happening of such incidents in the future. He also asked the lawyers to cooperate with policemen deployed on gates of district courts instead of misbehaving with them. IG Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan directed the RPO and CPO to provide a detailed report on the incident during the meeting.

CPO Israr Abbasi, when contacted, said he briefed the CJ and IG about the firing incident. He said police were directed to beef up security of district courts. He said that he briefed the IG that attackers managed to bring weapons inside the judicial complex inside a vehicle that was hired on rent and driven by a man dressed as lawyer. He said that police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident but the driver of the car was not detected. “We have launched manhunt for arresting the driver who brought the attacker Sattar Khan inside the courts in the uniform of lawyer,” he said. To a query, he replied the car was hired by Sattar Khan from Raja Motors located at Morgah.

Meanwhile, sources in the security division revealed that police investigators are facing troubles in identifying the suspect who drove the gunman inside the court premises as there was no CCTV camera installed to film the activities of public in the courtyard. One under trial prisoner was killed while three others injured on last Wednesday after a gunman opened fire outside the court of an additional and sessions judge in Rawalpindi.

Soon after the fight, another under trial prisoner, who was being escorted to court by police snatched gun from the attacker and shot him dead. The deceased were identified as Faheem Khan (under trial prisoner) and Sattar Khan (the attacker). The firing incident exposed the security lapses on the premises of the judicial complex where a number of under trial prisoners are brought daily for hearing of the cases.