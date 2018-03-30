Share:

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court division bench on Thursday decided to rehear former Lahore Development Authority director general Ahad Cheema’s case on which the bench had earlier reserved the verdict.

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh was hearing the matter petition moved by the former LDA DG against his arrest by the NAB in the Ashiyana Housing Scheme scam.

The bench had reserved the verdict on maintainability of the petition on March 27 after counsels of both sides concluded their arguments.

The bench put to rehearing the matter as the NAB had not filed yet its written reply in the petition. The bench directed the NAB to submit reply and adjourned the hearing until April 2.

According to fresh roster of judges’ sitting which would be implemented from April 2, the division bench made for the hearing of NAB related cases would be comprised of Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and this new bench would hear the cases till June 30.

The roster said that Justice Naqvi and Justice Sheikh would take up the cases at Multan and Bahawalpur benches, respectively, from the next week.

Previously, Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar, the counsel for Ahad Khan Cheema, argued that the NAB had arrested him in violation of its own laws and without any justification. He said Cheema fully cooperated with the bureau and presented all information required in the summons.

The counsel said that Ahad Khan Cheema was transferred from the office of LDA DG three years ago on April 28, 2016 and all the record whatsoever pertaining to the said housing project was never in his personal possession rather lied with the authority. The petitioner prayed to the court to set aside decision of the NAB regarding his arrest and order it to release him.

However, the NAB’s prosecutor Rana Arif objected to the maintainability of the petition, arguing that the petitioner was in the bureau’s custody. He asked the court to dismiss the petition for being not maintainable as arrest could not be challenged during physical remand. The prosecutor also submitted that the NAB arrested him in accordance with the law and all the legal requirements had been fulfilled before his arrest.

He submitted that Cheema was issued summons more than once but he did not appear before the NAB after which he was arrested. He opposed the petition, pleading the court to set aside the same for not being maintainable.