KASUR: A man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan over a domestic issue at Nen Wal village here the other day.

According to Pattoki Saddr police, Haider Ali used to quarrel with his father Boota and brothers. The other day, he quarrelled with his brothers as usual but this time, he flew into a rage and locked himself in room where he hanged himself to the ceiling with a rope. The police were investigating.

ROBBED: Dacoits robbed citizens of cash in two different incidents. According to police sources, two dacoits intercepted an egg salesman, Khubaib, riding a motorbike and robbed him of Rs100,000. In another incident, two dacoits stopped Khan Kharal driving a car and snatched Rs42,000 from him at gunpoint. Pattoki Saddr police were investigating.–Staff Reporter