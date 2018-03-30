Share:

islamabad - Islamabad police hosted a day-long pragmatic workshop for capacity building of media and police officials so that they could ensure better handling of sensitive situations at crime scenes, here on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the seminar titled “Police-Media Workshop for Crime Scene,” Inspector of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Sultan Azam Temuri said ties between media and police would be strengthened to effectively tackle the anti-social elements.

He said police have to follow organisational policies and perform in emergencies besides facing challenges in an effective and efficient manner. He said that SOP has been made for police officials to deal with media at crime scenes. The IGP highlighted the importance of increased interaction between police and media on a daily basis in bringing down the crime rate, adding that this workshop was aimed at maintaining close liaison between the two entities and helping understand each other’s professional responsibilities.

In that context, he said, it was imperative to hold such a workshop to share experiences and discuss innovative ideas for crisis management in a more professional way.He expressed confidence that this workshop would help in developing better understanding of professionalism between media and police departments. Temuri said that Islamabad police intended to compile guidelines from the outcome of the workshop which would be shared with the police to enhance their organizational proficiency to deal with media and tackle various challenges.The IGP said Islamabad police had transformed into a friendly force with an objective to serve the citizens and resolve their issues, creating sense of security among them.

He further said, Police-Community liaison committees had been formed to ensure prompt redressal of complaints and disposal of cases, adding that all possible measures were being taken for further promotion of the police interaction with public.

Temruri said Islamabad police was also endeavouring to enhance relations with public by giving them access to judge the performance of the force. He vowed that the capital police would be made a professional force as well as a role model for other law enforcement agencies, equipped with modern technology.

The DIG (Operations) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Baba Khel also delivered a lecture on the topic and said such capacity-building programmes would help in maintaining liaison with the public and media. However, he said, there was always room for improvement, adding that expertise can be shared through it.

The participants of the workshop said that they had learnt a lot through this workshop and considered effective relationship between police and media vital for opinion as well policy making.

They also acknowledged the role of police in ensuring peace and expressed commitment to work in a more responsible manner in the future to give a boost to police-public relations.

The participants appreciated the Islamabad police for conducting the workshop, which would prove to be beneficial in achieving the desired goal. Later, a mock exercise was conducted to deal with media at the crime scene by the police officials.