OKARA - Okara has been a dengue-free district for the past many years and patients from the adjoining cities come to the district’s public hospitals for the treatment of dengue disease.

The gratitude to Allah was expressed by Deputy Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad while chairing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee here the other day. He said whichever strategy was adopted for dengue eradication in the past must be utilized in a befitting manner. “The government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be implemented in actual spirit,” he added.

Participants of the meeting were apprised that the task of Vector Surveillance was being carried out in the district on a daily basis. There were 605 hot spots in the district and OVI Trips had been installed at 78 sites.

District Entomologist Muhammad Iqbal said that special wards had been established in DHQ, THQs and Rural Health Centres of the district for the treatment of dengue patients. He added that all the public hospitals had a requisite stock of anti-dengue drugs.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner directed that the vector surveillance teams must try their best to prevent any kind of water accumulation at houses, govt offices, public parks, graveyards, tyre shops and markets. CEO Health Dr Saifullah Warraich, DO Health Dr Mehr Irshad, Assistant Commissioner Maham Asif Malik, medical superintendent of the district headquarters hospital and CEO Education Madam Naheed Wasif attended the meeting.