KARACHI - Another legislator of Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) announced joining the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Fouzia Hameed, who is the MQM-P MNA, made this public during a press conference along with PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal and President Anis Qaimkhani at the PSP headquarter Pakistan House on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Wednesday two female provincial legislators affiliated with the MQM changed their loyalties and after quitting the MQM joined the PSP.

Meanwhile, Kamal speaking to the media said that the PSP is the only party which has received eminence and public support in a very petite phase comparatively to other political forces.

People who never saw us in the past have come forward and joined in cluster. People of every ethnicity are now supporting the PSP, added.

I generously invite all from Bahadurabad and PIB Colony to come forward and join PSP, together we all shall work for the welfare of people, said Kamal. He further said that political workers should now halt hate political practice and joins our clear political system. Kamal said that so far no precautions have been taken by the government for the public during the summer season. As usual K-Electric has started their Breakdowns bombing on the innocent people of Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Fouzia Hameed said that everyone in MQM is looking for their own paybacks and have no concern for the welfare of the people. I joined PSP for the betterment of my city, province and country.