LAHORE - An accountability court on Thursday sent two accused to jail on judicial remand after they became approvers in the Ashiyana Housing Scheme scam.

The accused are Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Chief Engineer Israr Saeed and Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) Chief Engineer Col (retd) Arif Majeed. They became approvers in the Ashiyana-i-Iqbal housing scheme scam.

NAB officials produced both accused/approvers in the court of Syed Najam-ul-Hassan Bukhari under strict security arrangements.

NAB Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua represented the anti-corruption body and said that both the accused had become approvers in the case. He said the accused had said that Ahad Khan Cheema, the then director general of LDA, awarded contracts of the project illegally and in violation of law.

The prosecutor said that they were under pressure because of the LDA DG. However, he said that the written statement of the accused would be presented to the court at the beginning of the trial. According to the prosecutor, both the accused had been forgiven by the NAB chairman under the NAB law. He said no more physical remand was required for their investigation.

The counsel for the accused however pleaded the court to release the approvers on bail after their forgiveness by the NAB authorities. On this, the court observed that the accused had to fulfill the legal requirements by securing bail from the high court. After hearing both sides, the bench remanded both the accused /approvers into judicial custody.

NAB authorities had arrested six persons, including former LDA DG Ahad Khan Cheema, Bismillah Engineering Company owner Shahid Shafiq, LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Punjab Land Development Company Chief Engineer Col (retd) Arif Majeed, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PLDC Imtiaz Haider and PLDC official Bilal Qidwai for their alleged involvement in the Ashiyana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam. All other accused except Israr Saeed and Arif Majeed would be produced in the court on April 3.

Ahad Khan Cheema was arrested last month on charges of misuse of authority and processing and awarding the Ashiyana-i-lqbal project contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore CASA Developers, a joint venture which was ineligible for the same, with criminal intent. The contract, in connivance with other accused, was awarded in violation of the PPP Act, 2014.

A NAB inquiry revealed that Bismillah Engineering Services Co (a major shareholder of JV titled Lahore CASA Developers) was a proxy firm working on behalf of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

Cheema allegedly received illegal gratification in the form of 32 kanal land (valuing Rs30.09 million approximately) from the owners of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

The government is facing a liquidation loss of about Rs455 million as the estimate of the construction of Ashiyana Housing Scheme has increased manifold due to delay in the project.