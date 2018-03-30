Share:

islamabad - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed a reference against officials of Capital Development Authority and owner of Safa Gold Mall in the Accountability Court.

As per details, Accused Ghulam Murtaza Malik, Ex-DDG CDA, Khalil Ahmad the former Director CDA, Muhammad Ammar Idrees, the former Deputy Director and Khadim Hussain, Assistant Director CDA, Rana Abdul Qayyum, CDA and the owner of the mall in connivance with each other allowed the deduction of services area from the permissible covered area and thus allowed construction of more stories on the Safa Gold Mall plot in violations of terms of allotment letter. Accused Rana Abdul Qayyum being allottee of the plot wilfully, knowingly, with criminal intent in collusion with CDA officials gained illegal favours and undue benefits which caused loss to the authority of about Rs 1.7 billion.

All five accused persons were arrested on 20th November 2017. They remained in NAB custody until 27th November 2017 and later they were sent to judicial custody. DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said that in light of the directions of Chairman NAB, Justice (R) Javad Iqbal, all out efforts are being made to recover the looted money from swindlers and corrupt individuals. He said that Chairman NAB has categorically directed to all ranks of officers/officials of NAB to pursue proactively corruption cases as per NAB’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) transparently and on merit and take necessary measures to arrest corrupt people and proclaimed offenders in order to eradicate corruption from the country.