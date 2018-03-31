Share:

No reduction in gas supply to KE: SSGC

KARACHI (PR): A misleading statement is being communicated by K-Electric to its customers that the shortage of gas supply has impacted its power generation, leading to temporary loadshedding in many areas of Karachi. SSGC spokesperson, however, asserted that gas supply to K-Electric has neither been reduced nor increased. According to the spokesperson, the company is receiving less gas supply from the fields and since domestic demand has increased substantially, the company has to cater to it on top priority, as per the government’s gas load management plan. The company is supplying gas on priority to all those customers with whom it has contractual agreements and presently it does not have a gas supply agreement (GSA) with K-Electric. The spokesperson at the same time reiterated that despite the absence of a GSA and KE’s mounting outstanding dues with SSGC, the latter continues to provide reasonable amount of gas to the power company in the larger interest of the people of Karachi.

National Savings performance reviewed

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Miftah Ismail here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the performance of National Savings. Director General Zafar Masud briefed the meeting on achievements made by National Savings especially in the fields of automation, customer facilitation, financial inclusion, product development, capacity building etc. Performance of different national savings schemes was discussed in detail in the context of the current interest rate regime. The adviser was also briefed on the four new schemes i.e. Shuhada Families Welfare Account, extension of Behbood Saving Certificates for disabled persons, Shariah Compliant Products and Overseas Pakistanis Savings Certificates which are in advance stages of launching. Adviser to Prime Minister stated that National Saving provided, through its various products, an important avenue for savings to a broad segment of savers and investors. He directed the National savings management to extend maximum facilitation to its clientele especially, pensioners, widows and families of Shuhada.

He also directed that work on upcoming products may be expedited. Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and National Savings attended the meeting.

Motorbikes production up 17.3pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): The production of motorbikes in the country during first eight months of current fiscal year increased by 17.32 per cent as compared to the production during July-February 2016-17. The motorbikes production rose to 1,257,095 units during July-February 2017-18 from that of 1,071,454 units in same period of previous year. On yearly basis, the motorbikes production in the country also rose to 145,376 units in February 2018 from 135,507 units in same month of last year, posting an increase of 7.2pc. According to details issued by PAMA, production of Honda bikes surged by 16.5 per cent as it jumped to 729,382 units in Jul-Feb (2017-18) from 626,040 units in same period of previous year. Similarly, production of Suzuki motorbikes also registered an increase of 11.05 per cent as it was recorded at 14,455 units against the production of 13,016 units in same period of last year. However, DYL motorcycles' production fell by 23.8 per cent to 4,034 units during the period under review against the production of 5,294 units in same period of previous year.

The manufacturing of YAMAHA motorcycles also increased to 11,567 units in Jul-Feb 2017-18 from 7,400 units in same period of previous year thus registering an increase of 56.31 per cent.

Production of Hero bikes also witnessed an increase of 75 per cent as it increased to 2,752 units in July-February 2017-18 from 1,564 units in same period of previous year, whereas the production of Ravi bikes also increased by 30.5 per cent from 14,040 units to 18,328 units in the period under review.

Cement production increases 12.1pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): The cement production witnessed growth of 12.13 during the first seven months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year. The country produced 23,772,000 tonnes of cement during July-January (2017-18) against the production of 21,201,000 tonnes during July-January (2016-17), showing 12.13 percent increase in production, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). On year-on-year basis, the cement production witnessed increase of 23.48 during the month of January 2018 compared to the production of January 2017. The cement production during January 2018 was recorded at 3,644,000 tonnes against the production of 2,951,000 tonnes in January 2017, the data revealed. Meanwhile, the production of cotton cloth witnessed nominal growth of 0.03 percent in during July-January (2017-18) reaching 609,635,000 square meters against the production of 609,450,000 square meters during the corresponding period of last year.

The cotton cloth production, on year-on-year basis, increased from 87,250,000 square meters to 87,275,000 square meters, showing nominal increase of 0.03 percent.

The production of cigarettes during the first seven months of the current year inflated by 76.94 percent by growing from 19,323 million in July-January (2016-17) to 34,191 million during the current year.

On year-on-year basis, the production of cigarettes increased by 131.53 percent by growing from 2,239 million in January 2017 to 5,184 million in January 2018.