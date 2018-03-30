Share:

RAWALPINDI: Police booked as many as 9 persons under terrorism charges for killing an under trial prisoner and injuring three other men including two prisoners while opening indiscriminate firing in Judicial Complex, informed police on Thursday.

The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Civil Line on complaint of Muhammad Nahim Khan, a resident of Mughalabad, against the killers under sections 302/109/148/149/324 of PPC and 7 Anti Terrorism Act (7ATA), said police.

Police nominated four persons Zubair Ashraf, Ali, Jabbar Khan, Najib Khan in the case while two accused were unknown.

According to police, a citizen Muhammad Nahim Khan lodged complaint with police stating that police officials were escorting his two brothers Mattiullah alias Fahim Khan, Rizwan Gull and their friend Ahsan Ali Shirazi from Bakhshi Khana to court of an additional and sessions judge Nadia Ikram for trial being conducted in murder case of Yasir Arfat etc on 1pm dated 28/3/2018 when Zubair Ashraf (the complainant), Sattar Khan (the eye witness), Ali (brother of deceased Yasir Arfat), Jabbar Khan, Najib and two unknown men appeared from the veranda of the Judicial Complex.

He mentioned that all the opponents whipped out their pistols and opened indiscriminate firing at Faheem Khan and other men walking along with him to the court. Consequently, Faheem Khan sustained bullet injuries and died while Amir Ali, Sher Gill and Ahsan Ali Shirazi also received critical bullet injuries.

The applicant told police that Sattar Khan, an attacker, also came under fire by Zubair and was killed on the spot.

All the attackers managed to flee from the scene. He said the attackers killed his brother on the behest of Arshad Zaman alias Langra, Wali Jan and Nauman. He said the reason behind the armed attack was the murder of Yasir Arfat and Kamran Khan.

Nahim appealed to the police to register a case and to arrest the killers. Police filed a case and have begun investigation; no arrests have been made so far.–staff reporter