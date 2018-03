Share:



President Parwaan Mehnaz Aziz in presence of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi talking to Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai at Prime Minister's Office.



Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi presents a Souvenir to Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai at Prime Minister's Office.



Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi standing in respect of The National Anthem during the Reception to welcome Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai at Prime Minister Office.



Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at PM Office.