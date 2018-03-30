Share:

rawalpindi - Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development inaugurated Overseas Pakistanis Foundation’s e-learning initiative here on Thursday.

The OPF e-learning will connect students from remote areas of Pakistan to highly qualified teachers through the use of Information Technology, informed a spokesman.

OPF under the leadership and guidance of the Federal Minister for overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Federal Secretary and the Board of Governors is offering the children of Overseas Pakistanis living in remote areas of Pakistan to pursue the best possible education, he said.OPF, in a landmark achievement became the first ever public sector educational institution to incorporate technology by enabling teachers at one particular OPF institute to deliver lectures to a network of classrooms at other remotely located OPF institutes via e-learning. Through this program OPF aims at facilitating and improving the learning patterns and performance of students by increasing their accessibility to quality educational resources. Regular outflow of Pakistanis to other countries particularly GCC countries have placed an increasing demand on OPF to setup more educational institutes thus requiring huge amounts of funds.

Through this e-learning initiative, OPF will leverage the knowledge and teaching skills of its existing expert faculty in order to address educational needs of the children of overseas Pakistanis by establishing technologically equipped studio classrooms which would effectively deliver quality lectures for students living in remote areas of Pakistan.

Managing Director-OPF Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani expressed that OPF’s main objective is to ensure our commitment to promote quality education among all OPF educational institutes. Soon OPF will extend these services to children of overseas Pakistanis studying at Pakistani community schools in the Gulf region.

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation is a government organization mandated to protect the rights of Pakistanis living abroad for the past 40 years. It has played a pivotal role in highlighting the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis and providing viable solutions to those problems. Apart from complaint redressal, OPF has also been actively serving overseas Pakistanis in the areas of housing, education, welfare and other social issues. The foundation is credited for successfully establishing 24 state-of-the-art educational institutes providing quality education for the children of overseas Pakistanis. Working under the leadership of the Federal Minister for overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Federal Secretary and the Board of Governors, OPF is coming up with new initiatives to further enhance its service portfolio resulting in increased effectiveness.