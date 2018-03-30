Share:

Islamabad - Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said on Thursday that the Pakistan Air Force was fully committed to defend sovereignty of the country with utmost might and with all possible means.

“Let there be no doubt in the minds of our adversaries that the PAF is fully committed to defending sovereignty of the country with utmost might and with all possible means,” he said while addressing the graduation ceremony at PAF Academy Asghar Khan.

It was the graduation ceremony of 120th Combat Support Course and 40th BLPC Course and commissioning of 10 cadets of the Iran Air Force.

Te air chief said the PAF has taken a number of initiatives to reinforce its operational preparedness and “we have successfully achieved various strategic milestones”.

The air chief said that “we are a peace-loving nation and want to live in peace with dignity and our desire for peaceful co-existence is for regional stability”.

A total of 47 cadets including nine lady cadets graduated on the occasion.